Harry Kane makes decision on Tottenham future after rejected bid

Harry Kane has made the decision that he wants to join Bayern Munich this summer with the German champions pushing to get the England international to the Bundesliga.

Bayern have already seen a €70m bid with add-ons rejected for the Tottenham striker but ever since, the German giants have been in direct contact with Spurs as they plan to make an improved offer, reports Florian Plettenberg.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is now leading the negotiations with Tottenham for Kane and it is believed that the 29-year-old has already been convinced to join and only wants a move to Bayern Munich this summer. Man United were another club in the race for the Englishman but it is believed that the Red Devils have pulled out due to the length of time it might take to get a deal done with Tottenham,

The bosses at Bayern Munich are also worried about Daniel Levy’s hardball tactics and are not sure if Tottenham will let Kane leave for a certain price.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga outfit are also discussing a free transfer for Kane in 2024 but their priority is to sign the striker this summer. This would be a huge deal for the German champions should they pull it off and it looks like they are going to give it a real go, however, any deal rests in the lap of Daniel Levy.