Leeds United could reportedly be edging closer to bidding farewell to two first-team players ahead of the start of pre-season.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed that both Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente are targets for Roma, with both deals perhaps not too far away from being completed.

Leeds are likely to make a number of changes to their squad this summer after being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see these two first-teamers leaving for a new challenge.

Life in the Championship surely won’t be easy, and Leeds will want to ensure everyone at the club is committed and focused on the campaign ahead and helping them get back into the top flight.

