Leicester striker set to join Nottingham Forest for £8m in 4-year deal

Leicester City FC Nottingham Forest FC
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho reportedly looks closer to leaving the club for a quick return to the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has not been the most consistent performer for the Foxes, but he’s also surely still too good for the Championship, and it looks like he’s heading back to the top flight following the club’s relegation last season.

According to latest reports, Iheanacho is now closing in on an £8million transfer to Nottingham Forest, who were big spenders last summer as well, and managed to stay up after winning promotion in 2021/22…

Leicester fans will be disappointed to see a big name leaving the King Power Stadium, but it might also be an opportunity for the club to rebuild and make a fresh start as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

