Liverpool out of race for Bundesliga midfielder as Jurgen Klopp has eyes set on another star

Liverpool are out of the race for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch who was a strong target for the Reds this summer.

The Merseyside club have already signed two midfielders this summer with Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai being recruited from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp now wants a third midfield star after seeing that area of the pitch let him down massively last season. Gravenberch was one star on the Reds’ list to add to their midfield but they no longer have interest in the Bayern Munich man, reports Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky reporter states that Liverpool will now focus on bringing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to Anfield ahead of the new season beginning.

News #Gravenberch: Liverpool is definitely OUT of the race! But talks between the club and the players management took place. ?? Instead, Romeo Lavia one of the priorities for #LFC! Important to say: Gravenberch is not unsaleable for Bayern! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/UDOdmevATp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023

Having signed two midfielders who can play in areas high up the pitch, Liverpool are now looking for a more defensive-minded star to play in the number six role.

Lavia is a solid option as he ticks many boxes that Liverpool often look for in a new star; such as age, price and development room.

Where Gravenberch ends up now is unknown as the Bayern Munich star could still leave the German champions this summer as he is not seen as unsellable by the Bundesliga giants.