Manager has spent weekend pushing for transfer of Manchester City star, coming week will be crucial

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has spent the weekend pushing for the transfer of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, it looks as though this will be a crucial week to determine Walker’s future, as he’s set for talks with both City and Bayern.

City want to extend the England international’s contract, and it seems they will keep insisting to keep the player, but Bayern boss Tuchel is also really keen to snap him up this summer.

Walker has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, and was previously also a star player for Tottenham, so it would be interesting to see what he could achieve with a spell abroad at a big club like Bayern.

Tuchel supposedly sees the 33-year-old as the perfect fit for his team’s system, but City also won’t want to lose such an important player after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

“I think this is also going to be a crucial week for Kyle Walker,” Romano said.

“Manchester City are insisting to extend his contract, they have submitted a proposal to Kyle but are still waiting for his answer. I’m told Thomas Tuchel has also been pushing to bring Kyle to Bayern during the weekend – he considers Walker as a perfect player for Bayern’s system and technical project.

“This week is expected to be the time for a new round of talks with both, and then a decision.”