Exclusive: Man Utd really close to finalising new contract that club feel is almost like a new signing, says expert

Manchester United are really close to finalising a new contract for star player Marcus Rashford, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils supposedly feel that this Rashford deal is almost like a new signing, since the England international’s current contract would be ending in 2024, while he had interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford is undoubtedly good enough to play for almost any top European club, and it would have been a huge blow for Man Utd to lose this talented and popular product of their academy just as he’s approaching his peak years.

Rashford had one of his best seasons at Old Trafford last term, scoring 30 goals in 56 games in all competitions, whilst matching his previous best tally of 17 Premier League goals for the campaign.

Romano is still not entirely sure when United will officially announce Rashford’s new contract, but it seems this deal is now really close, with only a final few details being sorted out.

“I can confirm that Marcus Rashford is really close to signing new long term deal at United, though when it’ll be announced is up to the club,” Romano said.

“It’s technically not done yet, some details have to be clarified soon but talks are very advanced.

“Man United believe this is like a new signing because Rashford was out of contract in 2024 and many top clubs including PSG were keeping close eye on Marcus’ situation.”