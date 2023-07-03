Exclusive: Man United open to letting star leave if right transfer offers come in, says expert

Manchester United could be open to letting Fred leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils are likely to make a number of changes to their squad this summer, with Fred one of the names who could leave for the right price.

Romano says he’s aware of interest from Fulham in signing the Brazil international, though there could also be other options for him.

Other departures at Old Trafford could include Donny van de Beek, while Romano suggested things were still not entirely clear yet with Harry Maguire, who has to have a meeting with Erik ten Hag to discuss his situation.

Discussing Fred and other potential departures, Romano said: “I understand that both Fred and Donny van de Beek could be on the move this summer. Manchester United are open to letting them go in case they receive good proposals, so talks will take place; Fulham’s interest in Fred is true but I’m told there are also more clubs who could be in the race.

“For Harry Maguire, my understanding is things are still less clear and that the player will speak to Erik ten Hag soon to clarify his situation. This has been the plan for a while, but this meeting still needs to happen, and after that we’ll see what decision all parties come to.”

Elsewhere, the positive news for Man Utd is that Marcus Rashford looks very close to finalising an agreement on a new contract to stay at Old Trafford, according to Romano.