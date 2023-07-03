(Photo) Premier League star spotted arriving for Man United medical at 8am today

Manchester United reportedly look to be edging closer to completing the transfer of Chelsea star Mason Mount as he was spotted arriving for a medical with the club earlier today.

See below as Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News posts a picture of Mount’s car arriving at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground at 8am this morning…

Mount has just under a year left on his Chelsea contract, so it perhaps makes sense that they’ve now decided to cash in on the England international.

Man Utd fans will hope Mount can get back to his best under the guidance of Erik ten Hag after a quiet 2022/23 campaign, though it’s clear he was far from the only player to suffer due to the general turmoil at Stamford Bridge.

