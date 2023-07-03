Eddie Howe has told Newcastle duo; ‘You’re not part of my plans for next season’

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly informed both Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden that they no are no longer part of his plans for the new season.

The Magpies are closing in on the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, but player sales are also likely this summer in order to help fund other new purchases.

Hendrick and Hayden have not been regulars for Newcastle for some time now, and reports claim Howe has informed them that they are free to leave St James’ Park.

According to the Athletic, “There have been no issues around Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden’s professionalism, but both have similarly been informed that they will not form part of the first-team squad for the upcoming season.”