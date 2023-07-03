Patrick Vieira has been confirmed as the new manager of French club RC Strasbourg.

The Arsenal legend has been without a job since he was sacked by Crystal Palace back in March.

But he has returned to management and is now going to be taking charge of the French club on a three-year deal.

Viera had done an excellent job with Palace, turning them in a team that played a more attractive style of football. He also guiding them to a FA Cup semi-final the year before. But last season Palace were disappointing under him which led to his ultimate sacking.

The Frenchman was linked with the job at Leeds who were relegated last season. But he has made the surprise decision to join RC Strasbourg who have recently been bought by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo.

He said (via BBC):