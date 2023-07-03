Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano details Liverpool & Arsenal transfer pursuit of midfield gem

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Romeo Lavia transfer situation in today’s edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

There has been plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Southampton starlet Lavia for some time, and Romano has provided his latest information on Liverpool and Arsenal’s pursuit of the 19-year-old.

It seems that although there has also been some interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times, it is now Liverpool and Arsenal showing the strongest interest in Lavia this summer.

The highly-rated Belgian youngster could be ideal for the Reds as they look to continue their midfield rebuilding job, with Romano explaining that it had always been their plan to make three signings in that area of the pitch after so many player exits at the end of last season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also in the race for Lavia, with the Gunners set to make a decision on how strongly to pursue him once they finalise the Declan Rice signing, while decisions should also come soon on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

“It could be a crucial few weeks ahead for Romeo Lavia. Chelsea and Manchester United are still keeping an eye on his situation, but the reality is that Chelsea are focusing on Moises Caicedo,” Romano said.

“Arsenal also have an interest in Lavia but are 100% focused on closing the deal for Declan Rice at the moment, and then Jurrien Timber. Still, Lavia could be an option for them if Thomas Partey leaves the club.

“As previously mentioned, Partey has interest from Juventus and from Saudi clubs, but as of now this is still nothing advanced. There has also been a verbal agreement for Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen, which has been in place since May. It’s very advanced, but now it’s up to Arsenal, they will look to resolve final details of the Rice story and then decide on Xhaka and Partey.

“Liverpool are now in the race for Lavia, they are working on the deal and are having direct contacts on both the player and club side. The original plan this summer was always to sign three new midfielders after Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner left.

“Let’s see how much they can invest on the final one after already bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Lavia is on their list for sure, and Khephren Thuram remains on the list too. Now after Szoboszlai they will take their time to decide on the midfielder situation.

“They could also strengthen in defence at some point this summer, keep an eye on that because that’s also something they want to do.”