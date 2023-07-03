Al-Ettifaq have listed Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson as a potential target after the Saudi Arabian club confirmed the arrival of Steven Gerrard as their new manager on Monday.

The Reds legend initially rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit but it was confirmed by the club on Monday that the former Aston Villa boss will take over the team ahead of the new season having signed a two-year deal.

Like several clubs from the Saudi Arabian league, Ettifaq will be looking to lure some big names from Europe, and one of Gerrard’s first targets is Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also a target alongside the Reds captain but it remains to be seen if an offer is presented to both Premier League stars.

Henderson has been at Anfield for 12 years and is still under contract until 2025, therefore, it remains to be seen if he could be tempted by the riches on offer in the Saudi league.

Liverpool have signed two midfielders already this summer and are targeting a third, which means that the 33-year-old’s game time will be significantly reduced next season. This could have a big impact on the England international’s future should an offer arrive from Ettifaq as Gerrard looks to bring his former teammate with him on this new journey.