Manchester United agree terms with player ahead of potential €30million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed terms with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ahead of a potential transfer.

However, an agreement is still needed with his club, who will ask for around €30million to let the Morocco international leave this summer, according to La Nazione, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Amrabat has impressed in Serie A and also really caught the eye with his performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup towards the end of last year.

Amrabat ran the show in midfield for the unfancied African nation, who made a surprise run to the semi-finals of the tournament, and it’s easy to imagine him putting in similar performances at a top club.

Man Utd already have Casemiro in defensive midfield, but Amrabat could be another useful option to give them an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column this morning, Fred’s Old Trafford future is also in some doubt this summer, with Fulham among the clubs interested in the Brazilian.