Pundit expresses concerns over Mason Mount’s impending transfer to Man United

Manchester United are on the verge of confirming Mason Mount as their first summer signing.

The England international is set to complete a £55m (plus £5m in potential add-ons) move from Chelsea to Old Trafford, and according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is undergoing his medical at Carrington on Monday.

Mason Mount, undergoing medical tests at Carrington right now as expected — then he will sign until June 2028 with an option until June 2029. ?? #MUFC Plan confirmed as Manchester United are prepared to unveil MM as their first signing of the summer. pic.twitter.com/JpqlULopkH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

However, despite fans understandably excited to see how the two-time Chelsea player of the season will perform in Erik Ten Hag’s system next season, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has some reservations.

“The thing with Mount is, no one seems to be quite sure exactly where his best position is,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Hopefully Ten Hag has it worked out – you’d certainly like to think he has. But I worry slightly because I just can’t see where he’d play.

“Would he play centrally? – You’d assume not because of Fernandes. So it’s likely he’ll play on the left of a midfield three and possibly drift in and out of the flank but that would require a good understanding with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, and again, that isn’t something fans have often seen when the trio have played together for England, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Ten Hag manages the situation next season.”

During his career-long spell with Chelsea, Mount, who was promoted to the Blues’ senior first team under former manager Frank Lampard back in 2019, has enjoyed an excellent rise to the top of European football.

Although last season wasn’t his best, the 24-year-old, who won the 2020-21 Champions League, has already proven he has what it takes to succeed at a top club.

So, with that being said, do you agree with Collymore’s assessment? – Do you think Mount will be a success at Manchester United, or will Ten Hag regret signing him? – Let us know in the comments.