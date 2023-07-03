Pundit believes London club could ‘bring out best’ in Man United midfielder

Manchester United could line up very differently next season.

Despite a cloud of uncertainty lurking over Erik Ten Hag due to the Glazer family’s openness to sell the club, the Red Devils have been hard at work trying to bring in the Dutchman’s top summer targets.

Although the club have yet to officially confirm any new signings, Mason Mount, who is having his medical at Carrington on Monday, is expected to be the first of several new faces arriving at Old Trafford in time for next season.

Mason Mount, undergoing medical tests at Carrington right now as expected — then he will sign until June 2028 with an option until June 2029. ?? #MUFC Plan confirmed as Manchester United are prepared to unveil MM as their first signing of the summer. pic.twitter.com/JpqlULopkH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

And because Ten Hag must continue to work with a modest transfer budget, according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, ahead of Mount’s unveiling, the Dutchman will look to offload at least one out-of-favour midfielder, and the name most likely to depart is believed to Brazilian Fred.

Heavily linked with a surprise move to Fulham, Fred, 30, is thought to be one of Marco Silva’s top summer targets, and former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes a switch to Craven Cottage could benefit everyone involved.

“I am sure Fred’s preference would be to stay at Old Trafford, but if he isn’t in Erik Ten Hag’s plans and does end up having to leave, he can definitely draw inspiration from Willian’s decision to join Fulham last year,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know it looks like he’ll [Willian] be moving on this summer, but after struggling at Arsenal, before returning to Brazil for one season and then eventually coming back to the Premier League, Willian proved all his critics wrong. He was excellent for the Cottagers last season and, along with Aleksandar Mitrovic, was arguably the main reason behind the side’s top-half finish.

“Fulham is actually a really good club too – their location is excellent; it’s very appealing to players. Their stadium is great – it’s right on the banks of the River Thames. If Fred does go there, he is guaranteed to play regularly week in, week out and expectation levels there are obviously nowhere near as high as they are at Old Trafford, so it could actually be a move that brings out the best in him.”

During his five years at United, Fred, who has just one year left on his contract, has directly contributed to 33 goals in 213 games in all competitions.