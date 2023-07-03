Pundit wonders if Jose Mourinho will consider reunion with Man United star

Although it looked like he’d stay with Manchester United for at least one more season earlier this summer, after failing to make progress on a new contract, goalkeeper David De Gea is now as close to leaving Old Trafford as he’s ever been.

De Gea, 32, has enjoyed 12 long years with Manchester United. However, now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of last month, this summer could very well be the time the Spaniard bids farewell to the Red Devils.

While Erik Ten Hag targets a new number one, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana seemingly top of the list, De Gea’s long-term future remains desperately uncertain.

Having yet to agree to extend his contract, which would undoubtedly contain a much lower salary, the 32-year-old could have played his last game in between the United sticks.

And reacting to recent reports that the club withdrew their first contract offer, before returning with a second, much lower, one, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “What a mess!”

“We’ve all seen the reports of him being offered a contract, signing it, and then having it withdrawn before a second offer was made containing an even lower salary (The Athletic).

“Firstly, it’s time De Gea left Manchester United. He’s been a wonderful servant to the club and he will undoubtedly go down as a modern-era legend. But after 12 years of being the number one, it’s time now for him to move on and make way for a more progressive, more suitable and younger goalkeeper. Inter Milan’s Andre Onana looks like he’s going to be that player, and De Gea should now start thinking about where he’s probably going to end his career.”

Going on to identify the perfect destination for United’s former top earner, Collymore hinted a potential reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho could be the saga’s perfect outcome.

“I am sure he’ll have offers from the uber-wealthy Saudi clubs, but he’s good enough to stay in Europe and I think a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma would make a lot of sense – for everyone involved,” the ex-pro added.

