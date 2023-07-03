Liverpool should consider signing Marcel Sabizter despite his recent connection with bitter-rivals Manchester United.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who thinks the Austrian’s reported price tag, believed to be just £12.9m (€15m), is too good for Jurgen Klopp to turn down.

Bayern are now prepared to let Marcel Sabitzer leave the club in case of good proposal, around €15/17m. ??? Man United announced yesterday his departure after loan deal; Ten Hag was happy with Sabitzer but there are still different priorities on the market now. pic.twitter.com/o1NWPVpync — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

Liverpool’s need to rebuild their midfield has been football’s worst-kept secret. After bidding farewell to Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and veteran James Milner, the Reds have been busy recruiting younger players ready to lead Klopp’s next trophy-challenging team.

Alexis Mac Allister joined last month from Brighton and Hove Albion with Dominik Szoboszlai recently following suit after the Merseyside giants agreed to a £60m fee with RB Leipzig for the Hungarian playmaker.

However, although fans will be delighted with both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, recent reports have suggested Klopp is not done there and wants to bring in a third midfielder. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia appears to be the German’s top target but Collymore thinks the Liverpool boss should consider Sabizter.

“There have been recent reports that the Bavarians are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just €15m – if that is true, I cannot believe United haven’t snapped their hand off already,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If they’re not going to take Bayern Munich up on it, I wonder if Klopp will think about it. He’s proven he can play in the Premier League and that fee is almost too good to turn down, especially when it’s senior international-level midfielders you’re in the market for!”

Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Manchester United, Sabizter earned some high praise from Erik Ten Hag.

“He’s [Sabitzer] doing fantastic,” the Dutchman told reporters earlier in the year, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s adjusted well to Man United and the Premier League. He is a great person and suits the dressing room well. He’s an intelligent player and we’re happy with his role at this moment.”

However, despite his words of encouragement, after sending him back to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether or not Ten Hag wants to sign the 29-year-old permanently.