Transfer news: Final green light for two Arsenal signings soon, Mount Man Utd medical & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to my Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for more exclusive ad-free content straight to your inbox!

AC Milan

AC Milan have both Wilfried Singo and Ivan Fresneda on their list for new right back — as talks took place for Singo also today. Fresneda is also appreciated by Barcelona, but still waiting for a deal to advance.

Al Ittihad

I understand Al Ittihad coach Nuno has already spoken to Jota about his transfer, which is now considered imminent and set to be completed next week. The fee is going to be around €30m, discussions ongoing.

Al Nassr

Al Nassr are prepared to sign all documents for the Marcelo Brozovic deal… and then work to complete the deal to sign Seko Fofana from RC Lens. Brozovic will be the next signing, while Al Nassr delegation is in France now, with negotiations at a very advanced stage.

Arsenal

Arsenal and West Ham, now really close to final agreement on payment terms for Declan Rice . The final green light is expected very soon for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber , as both deals are at very advanced stages since Thursday/Friday.

. The final green light is expected very soon for both and , as both deals are at very advanced stages since Thursday/Friday. My latest on Arsenal’s next plans on Romeo Lavia, Granit Xhaka, and more.

Atletico Madrid

Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract at Atletico Madrid will be valid until June 2025 — I can confirm it’s a two year deal as revealed on Friday, not 1+1. It will be signed next week, it’s done as Chelsea have accepted to let him leave for free, as a matter of respect after a long and successful career at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona

Barca president Joan Laporta: “We are talking to Fenerbahce for Arda Guler. All the top European clubs want him. Arda is a very young Turkish player and it’s is true that our scouting department has been following him for a long time.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern are prepared to activate all the procedures to trigger the release clause and sign Kim Min-jae within the next ten days. An agreement has already been reached with Kim on a five year deal, as revealed earlier this week — it’s here we go, confirmed!

Benfica

Benfica are expected to complete Angel Di Maria deal next week. Documents are being checked then it will be done and sealed. Di Maria only wants Benfica, as revealed two weeks ago — deal now finally at key signing stages.

Brentford

Brentford are set to sign Nathan Collins on a permanent deal from Wolves — done deal and here we go. His medical has already been booked. The fee will be around £23m for the centre-back.

Support reliable, advertising-free transfer news by subscribing to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for only US$1 per month!

In addition to this FREE Daily Briefing sent to your inbox 6 days a week, providing highlights of all the deals you need to know about, paying subscribers will be able to go further, reading in-depth analysis from Fabrizio Romano in his featured columns 6 days a week, watching his weekly video briefing and accessing deep-dives on all the key issues from Christian Falk, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson and other leading transfer news reporters – everything you need to know about in this summer’s market.

Chelsea

Hull City

Liam Delap, taking his first selfie as new Hull City player on loan from Manchester City, with a deal completed yesterday:

Inter Miami

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas: “Two or three more players will come. We spoke with Jordi Alba — while Luis Suarez has a contract and a release clause. I don’t know if that will happen or not. All the announcements will be made before July 15.”

Inter Milan

Inter are expected to contact Chelsea again next week in order to advance on the Romelu Lukaku deal. A new round of talks could take place, with the new approach expected to be for a loan move with a buy clause and potential payment in instalments.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai : “I’m joining an historical, top club. I’m very happy. The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy! I’m here finally and I really want to tell Liverpool fans that I can’t wait to see them at Anfield, can’t wait to get started. I will be number as I’ve a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child. Klopp? Yes, he called me — it’s true. I said: ok, this is going to be a very good thing. Everything was perfect.”

: “I’m joining an historical, top club. I’m very happy. The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy! I’m here finally and I really want to tell Liverpool fans that I can’t wait to see them at Anfield, can’t wait to get started. I will be number as I’ve a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child. Klopp? Yes, he called me — it’s true. I said: ok, this is going to be a very good thing. Everything was perfect.” Liverpool always planned to sign three midfielders this summer, so what’s next after Mac Allister and Szoboszlai? My exclusive insight here.

Manchester City

Manchester City have confirmed and also unveiled Spike Brits as new goalkeeper for the future — he’s joining the City Academy. Done deal now confirmed for the U16 England international from AFC Wimbledon, considered one of the most talented GKs around.

as new goalkeeper for the future — he’s joining the City Academy. Done deal now confirmed for the U16 England international from AFC Wimbledon, considered one of the most talented GKs around. It’s a key week for one big-name City player’s future – full details here.

Manchester United

Mason Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally going to sign a five year deal as a new Manchester United player. The contract is until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029. £55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement to come this week.

will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally going to sign a five year deal as a new Manchester United player. The contract is until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029. £55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement to come this week. Marcus Rashford ’s new Man Utd contract is really close – more here.

’s new Man Utd contract is really close – more here. How much truth is there to rumours of Fred leaving United? My latest info here.

PSG

How strong was PSG interest in Marcus Rashford as he closes in on a new United contract? Full details here.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig director Max Eberl confirms: “I can confirm that Josko Gvardiol and agents told us about their desire to move to Manchester City.”

Strasbourg

Signed, completed: Patrick Vieira has been appointed as new Strasbourg head coach. The deal was completed yesterday following Chelsea owners’ takeover of the Ligue 1 side.

Tottenham

Tottenham have officially triggered the buy option clause for Pedro Porro — it was already mandatory, so just formal process completed. €40m fee to Sporting for Porro, who’s now 100% a Spurs player.

— it was already mandatory, so just formal process completed. €40m fee to Sporting for Porro, who’s now 100% a Spurs player. Tottenham have reached verbal agreement with Manor Solomon, here we go! A deal is in place, and medical tests have been scheduled for Tuesday. Solomon has agreed personal terms. He’ll be joining Spurs as a free agent on a five-year deal — if all goes to plan with Shakhtar and FIFA rules.

West Ham United