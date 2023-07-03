ExWHUemployee: West Ham set to make triple offer for three new signings

West Ham United are reportedly pursuing three midfield targets as part of a major transfer revamp this summer.

According to the reliable ExWHUemployee, David Moyes is looking at all three of Edson Alvarez, Denis Zakaria and Joao Palhinha as priority targets to help replace Arsenal target Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

West Ham fans will surely be pretty pleased with those names, who look like they have the potential to have an impact at the London Stadium next season.

Rice will undoubtedly be a big loss for West Ham, but Zakaria and Palhinha have some experience in the Premier League and Alvarez is another player who looks like the right calibre to come in and help the club bounce back from their captain leaving.