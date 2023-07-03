West Ham United have reportedly decided they don’t want to let Gianluca Scamacca go out on loan this summer.

The Hammers seemingly still have faith in the struggling Italy international, and have no intention of letting him join Roma, where he’d become a target for Jose Mourinho due to the lengthy injury sustained by Tammy Abraham, according to the Guardian.

Scamacca looked superb during his time in Serie A, but it’s proven harder for him since moving to English football, so it wouldn’t have been too surprising to see him move on this summer.

Still, West Ham now seem ready to stick with the 24-year-old, as they supposedly still feel he could be a success at the London Stadium.

This seems a tad risky, as it could have been a good time to try offloading the player before his stock plummets any lower.

West Ham fans will hope this decision works out for the club, with an in-form striker certainly needed to give David Moyes’ side any hope of improving on a pretty poor domestic campaign in 2022/23.