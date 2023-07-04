21-yr-old Leeds player has impressed on his first day of pre-season; could play a massive part in 23/24

Joe Gelhardt has been turning heads and leaving a lasting impression during Leeds United’s pre-season training sessions ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.

The young forward has displayed remarkable skill, determination, and maturity beyond his years.

As shown in a recent video circulating on social media, Gelhardt’s technical ability and natural flair see him effortlessly weave his way through on goal before unleashing powerful shots on goal. His close control and agility make him a constant threat in the attacking third, creating numerous scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

As the pre-season progresses, Gelhardt’s training performances continue to raise expectations among fans and pundits alike. Leeds United supporters are eagerly anticipating the young starlet’s contributions in the upcoming Championship season, and there is a sense that he could be a pivotal figure in their quest for promotion.

