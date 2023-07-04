29-year-old Newcastle first-teamer could leave St James’ Park this summer

Newcastle United are preparing for a big season next season.

After finishing inside the Premier League’s top four, the Magpies will spend the 2023-24 campaign playing Champions League football.

And knowing they’re set to compete against Europe’s best teams, the club have been busy using the summer transfer window to reinforce the first team.

Sandro Tonali has already joined after Newcastle reached an agreement with AC Milan worth £70m (TM), and although more arrivals are expected, Eddie Howe must also work out which players are not in his plans.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, one player not expected to feature much next season is captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Falling out of favour following the emergence of Fabian Schar, as well as Sven Botman, who joined from Lille last year, Lascelles has struggled for game time and started just two Premier League games last season.

Now with just one year left on his contract, the 29-year-old is extremely unlikely to be offered a new deal and now must decide whether or not to make a move this summer in search of regular football, or bide his time and leave St James’ Park as a free agent this time next year.