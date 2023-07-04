29-year-old set to be first exit of Farke era; deal has been agreed with club

In an exciting development for AS Roma, the Italian club, according to journalist Di Marzio, are reportedly on the verge of securing the services of Diego Llorente from Leeds United on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Llorente, known for his defensive prowess and composure on the ball, enjoyed a successful stint with Leeds United in the Premier League. His performances caught the attention of Roma, who now see him as a valuable addition to their squad. The loan deal with an option to buy provides the Giallorossi with an opportunity to assess the player’s suitability for their style of play before committing to a permanent transfer.

If the deal materialises, Llorente’s arrival at Roma could inject further solidity into their backline and offer tactical flexibility to manager Jose Mourinho. His experience in top-flight football and ability to read the game could prove instrumental in Roma’s quest for success in domestic and European competitions.