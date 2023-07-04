Arsenal have held talks over backup transfer target, 26-year-old has impressed Arteta

Arsenal have reportedly held talks over the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs as a backup target in that area of the pitch.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners are admirers of Henrichs as a potential option in that position, with initial discussions taking place after the player impressed Mikel Arteta.

See below for details, with Arsenal clearly considering Henrichs, even if he’s not currently their first choice to come in in that area…

Arsenal suffered from a lack of depth last season, with Rob Holding having to come in in some big games when William Saliba was out injured, so there could be room for someone like Henrichs to come in, even if he isn’t going to go straight into Arteta’s first XI on a regular basis.

Benjamin Henrichs to Arsenal?

The Germany international has had a strong career at Leipzig, as well as in spells at Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, so he shouldn’t necessarily find it too difficult to adjust to life in the Premier League.

