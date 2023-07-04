“I will try” – Arsenal ace sends clear message over his future

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has made it clear he wants to play first-team football next season, suggesting he won’t be staying at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, but didn’t make much of an impression there and now seems unlikely to be a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side any time soon.

Lokonga initially looked an exciting prospect when he first joined Arsenal from Anderlecht two years ago, but it hasn’t really worked out for him in the Premier League so far, so he probably needs to try something different this summer.

Whether that means a loan or a permanent exit is not yet clear, but Lokonga seems in no doubt over his situation as he made it clear he would “try” to move to somewhere where he can get regular playing time.

Speaking to Wonhee Hyung on YouTube, the Belgium international said: “I don’t know, I will try to go somewhere I will play.

“That’s the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game.”

Arsenal had a strong midfield last season and that only seems set to get even stronger as a move for Declan Rice nears completion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

