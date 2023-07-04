Arsenal willing to sell talented star this summer but want €50m transfer fee

Arsenal are believed to be willing to sell Folarin Balogun this summer as the Gunners look to sell players in order to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the North London outfit want €50m to part ways with the talented striker, as they look to make the most out of the great season the 22-year-old had last time around.

Balogun spent the 2022-23 campaign in France with Stade de Reims and across the 37 matches the youngster played, the Arsenal star bagged 21 goals and assisted a further three. The USA International has a contract with the Emirates until 2025 but is not expected to stay at the North London club as the Gunners look to raise funds for new signings.

According to the Mirror, there is Premier League interest in Balogun from Crystal Palace; whilst across Europe, AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and RB Leipzig are all weighing up a move for the Arsenal star.

At just 22, Balogun could be a great signing for clubs as the striker has a lot more room for development. However, €50m is a lot for the young striker and it could turn off several clubs considering making a move for the Arsenal star.