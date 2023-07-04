Boyhood Chelsea star wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with local rivals interested

There has been a lot of incomings and outgoings at Chelsea so far this summer and one of the next stars that looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to the Daily Mail, Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea this summer in search of regular first-team football as the winger is not expected to be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the new campaign.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, where he featured in 21 games, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The Bundesliga outfit did not want to keep the Chelsea star as he was not a regular starter, therefore, that has allowed other clubs to become interested in the winger.

Local rivals Fulham and AC Milan are two clubs being linked to Hudson-Odoi, states the Daily Mail’s report, but it remains to be seen if any of the two will make an official bid.

Like many Chelsea stars this summer, Hudson-Odoi has one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and therefore, it is in the interest of the Blues to sell the 22-year-old.

The winger has been at the West London club since the age of eight and has gone on to play 126 times for the first team. Hudson-Odoi is now set to leave his boyhood club and will look to develop further with a team that can offer him a lot more minutes.