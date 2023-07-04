Super-agent Jorge Mendes will help Chelsea complete difficult €75million transfer deal

Jorge Mendes could reportedly have a key role to play in a major Chelsea transfer this summer as they target the signing of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The super-agent seems to be getting involved in Costa’s future and is tipped to help the Portuguese shot-stopper get a move to Stamford Bridge, according to A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Costa has impressed in his time with Porto, and the report states that they’re proving tough to negotiate with as they want to stick to his €75million asking price.

Chelsea have apparently been keen to try to split that payment into three instalments, which Porto won’t accept, according to the report.

Diogo Costa to Chelsea?
Mendes has worked on some of the biggest transfer deals in world football for much of the last decade, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can help the Blues get this ideal replacement for the departing Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea have looked in need of a new number one ‘keeper for some time, and Costa seems an ideal candidate to give them an upgrade in that department after inconsistent displays from Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the last few years.

