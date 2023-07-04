Chelsea could reportedly be ready to make the surprise move of terminating Callum Hudson-Odoi’s contract at the club.

The 22-year-old’s career has stalled in recent times, having struggled to make the step up into the Chelsea first-team on a regular basis, whilst also failing to take the chance to impress whilst on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season.

According to London World, Chelsea could now be willing to cancel Hudson-Odoi’s contract unless he accepts a significant pay cut, so it could be that he’ll soon be available on a free transfer.

This would surely be of interest to several clubs lower down in the Premier League, even if Hudson-Odoi hasn’t quite looked good enough for a top club like Chelsea.

CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs recently claimed West Ham had enquired about Hudson-Odoi, so they’ll surely be monitoring this situation closely in the coming days and weeks.

West Ham could do well to take a gamble on the England international as a free agent and see if they can revive what had looked like being a very promising career.