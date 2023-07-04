Player returns early from holiday to accelerate WHU exit; set to be Hammers’ 7th summer departure

West Ham United are experiencing a significant exodus this summer, with Declan Rice poised to become the seventh player to depart the club.

Following the departures of Arthur Masuaku, Jamal Baptiste, Manuel Lanzini, Ademipo Odubeko, Armstrong Oko-Flex, and Brian Kinnear, Rice’s potential exit marks a substantial blow to the Hammers. The talented midfielder is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in England’s history, as Arsenal have reportedly tabled a staggering £105 million offer for his services.

Rice’s departure, which appears to have been accelerated after recent reports suggest he has returned earlier than planned from his summer holiday, would undoubtedly leave a massive void in West Ham’s squad.

As a young and versatile midfielder, the Englishman has been a standout performer for the London side and an integral part of their recent success. His consistent displays of quality have attracted the attention of several top clubs, and Arsenal seems determined to secure his signature.