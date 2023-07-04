European giants want Premier League star but believe player already has agreement with Chelsea

Bayern Munich are believed to have been interested in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but the German club have decided against moving for the midfielder as they believe that the player already has an agreement with Chelsea.

That is according to BILD’s Christian Falk, who states that the German giants had the Brighton star down on their list of midfield targets but have given up on the Ecuadorian as they believe Chelsea already have an agreement in place with the 21-year-old.

The Blues have been targeting Caicedo since January and the Brighton star is the London club’s main target to add to their midfield as their middle of the park lacks bodies at present having sold several stars over recent weeks.

Speaking on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast on Monday, transfer expert Ben Jacobs stated that Chelsea are pushing for Caicedo as they currently have a free run at the Brighton star, who want £100m for the midfielder.

It looks like the West London club are making moves for the 21-year-old and the signing of the Ecuador star would be a huge coup for Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around from last season.

 

