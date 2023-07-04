Exclusive: “It is not in their style” – Fabrizio Romano discusses Harry Kane Bayern Munich transfer situation

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer situation as we await a new bid from the Bundesliga giants.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world for many years, with the England international consistently prolific with Tottenham, and closing in on becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer ahead of current record-holder Alan Shearer.

It’s clear that Kane could shine for a big club like Bayern, and Thomas Tuchel would undoubtedly benefit from bringing in someone like that to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has been missed since his move to Barcelona last year, with Sadio Mane struggling to make the desired impact in attack.

Still, Romano doesn’t have much of an update just now, explaining that Bayern will make a second bid after their first one was turned down, though he’s not yet sure when the new offer will come in, as it’s not in Bayern’s style to reveal things like that.

“So far, no updates on this after the developments last week – for the moment I don’t know when Bayern will bid again for the Tottenham striker after their first proposal was rejected,” Romano said.

“The idea is to try again as we said many times but as for the precise the day, I’m not able to confirm and Bayern would never share that information – it is not in their style.

“At this stage, Kane hasn’t told Spurs that he wants to leave. I think a direct talk with new manager Ange Postecoglou will be important to understand the future of this story.”