Exclusive: “It is not in their style” – Fabrizio Romano discusses Harry Kane Bayern Munich transfer situation

Tottenham FC
Posted by

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer situation as we await a new bid from the Bundesliga giants.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world for many years, with the England international consistently prolific with Tottenham, and closing in on becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer ahead of current record-holder Alan Shearer.

It’s clear that Kane could shine for a big club like Bayern, and Thomas Tuchel would undoubtedly benefit from bringing in someone like that to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has been missed since his move to Barcelona last year, with Sadio Mane struggling to make the desired impact in attack.

Still, Romano doesn’t have much of an update just now, explaining that Bayern will make a second bid after their first one was turned down, though he’s not yet sure when the new offer will come in, as it’s not in Bayern’s style to reveal things like that.

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides boost for Liverpool in midfielder transfer pursuit
Al Nassr make offer for top Manchester United target
Excl: Fabrizio Romano reveals crucial figure in Mason Mount Man Utd transfer + Pochettino’s view on the deal

“So far, no updates on this after the developments last week – for the moment I don’t know when Bayern will bid again for the Tottenham striker after their first proposal was rejected,” Romano said.

“The idea is to try again as we said many times but as for the precise the day, I’m not able to confirm and Bayern would never share that information – it is not in their style.

“At this stage, Kane hasn’t told Spurs that he wants to leave. I think a direct talk with new manager Ange Postecoglou will be important to understand the future of this story.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. this man knows nothing all these stories in the last few weeks. Why would kane leave this summer with wife pregnant does not make sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.