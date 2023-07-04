Fabrizio Romano states when Mason Mount will be announced as a Man United player

Mason Mount is on his way to Man United and having already confirmed his departure from Chelsea it has been revealed when the midfielder will be announced as the new member of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The Manchester club pushed for Mount for several weeks and saw multiple bids rejected by Chelsea for the English midfielder. However, both parties reached an agreement last week and the Red Devils will pay the Blues £60m for the 24-year-old, reports Sky Sports.

England international has signed a five-year contract with an extra year option and is set to become a key member of Ten Hag’s squad.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mount will be announced as a Man United player on Wednesday morning as the next chapter in the 24-year-old’s career is about to begin.

Manchester United will unveil Mason Mount as new signing on Wednesday morning. ?? #MUFC Mount said goodbye to Chelsea fans as expected — then will be announced as new Manchester Utd player tomorrow. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Mount took to social media on Tuesday to confirm his Chelsea exit and thanked several people for helping him during his time at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has spent his whole career with the West London club and his move to Old Trafford will be a big change for the 24-year-old.

Mount is coming off the back of a poor season with Chelsea but will be hoping to play a big role in helping Man United compete at the top of the Premier League table as the Red Devils look to complete more signings before the end of the transfer window.