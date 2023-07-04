Farke already has a list of Leeds transfer targets despite not being named as manager

There’s nothing like being prepared, and reports that Daniel Farke is already plotting which transfer targets he wants at Leeds, even before being officially named as their manager, certainly speaks well of the German.

The all whites are still not officially owned by 49ers Enterprises according to The Athletic (subscription required), though it is expected that the takeover will soon go through.

Until that happens, Farke can’t be officially unveiled and any other business is also on hold.

Given that Monday was the first day back for pre-season training for many of the players, it’s hardly an ideal situation.

For Farke, he needs to be given all of the tools available to hit the ground running at Elland Road.

With a new man in charge, there’s arguably going to be a few players fearful of their position, but that will lead to the competition for places that every manager is believed to profess is the ideal scenario for a dressing room.

A new director of football will also need to be appointed to shape the direction of the club on the pitch, and unless this appointment can also be made in a timely fashion, then Leeds’ start to the 2023/24 Championship season might be a little disjointed behind the scenes.

Once those players that are either not wanted or who wish to leave the club themselves have had their transfers tied up, it will allow Farke to get to work properly and show his mettle.