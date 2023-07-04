Future of Senior West Ham figure in massive doubt; Club looking at severance package

After a fabulous end to last season you’d be forgiven for thinking that everything is rosy in the West Ham garden this summer, however, it appears that one senior member of staff could be on his way out of the club.

The Hammers are still negotiating the departure of their captain and talisman, Declan Rice, to Arsenal, and once that particular deal is done and dusted, it should enable David Moyes to be able to make a significant dent in the transfer market before the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

To this point, Moyes has had the guiding hand of Rob Newman as his head of recruitment to help with the challenges that come with selecting and then signing players, though it appears Newman could be on the way out.

The arrival of Tim Steidten as the Hammers new Technical Director all but makes Newman’s role moribund.

To that end, the reliable content creator known only as ExWHUemployee, has suggested that the east Londoners could be looking to pay Newman off.

“Rob Newman’s future is very uncertain. In Tim Steidten’s announcement from the club, there was no mention of Newman,” he said on The West Ham Way podcast (subscription required).

“It is clear that his powers have been significantly reduced, and I would say its probably not worth staying on for his career progression.

“The club could now be looking at a severance package.”

If West Ham do want to move forward after last season’s successes, then they do need to accept that certain methods need to be tweaked, altered or changed significantly in order to progress.