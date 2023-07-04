Tottenham are reportedly now the favourites to seal the transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer.

Spurs are the 3/1 favourites with Ladbrokes to be Maguire’s next club as he’s widely expected to leave his “hell” at Old Trafford at long last this summer.

Maguire has also been linked with some other big names, and even Arsenal are mentioned as outsiders for the England international’s signature at odds of 25/1.

Erik ten Hag surely no longer has room for Maguire and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next, but it seems Tottenham are definitely a name to watch out for.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Plenty are expecting Harry Maguire to finally put an end to his Old Trafford hell this summer, and the latest odds suggest the England ace cold play a key role in Ange Postecoglou’s new-look Spurs defence.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Harry Maguire Next Club

Tottenham – 3/1

Aston Villa – 5/1

West Ham – 6/1

Everton – 8/1

Newcastle – 10/1

Arsenal – 25/1