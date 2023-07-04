Highly-rated Tottenham defender could make Serie A move

As Ange Postecoglou gets to work at Tottenham Hotspur, there could be quite the change at the training ground over the course of the next few weeks.

Although the Australian won’t necessarily change things for the sake of it, any new manager worth their salt will review what they have in front of them before making the changes that they believe are necessary in order to propel the club forward.

For the north Londoners the need is acute. Neither Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte were able to get the best out of the underperforming first-team, and it’s not unfair to speculate that if Postecoglou also can’t get a tune out of them, then the problem definitely lies elsewhere within the club.

With a new manager in charge, it’s obvious that certain players will fear for their places.

To that end, Postecoglou can at least be assured that anyone who wants to stay at the club will be giving their very best in every pre-season training session and game.

There will of course be others that are considered surplus to requirements and moved on.

Surprisingly, it appears that Japhet Tanganga could be on his way to Atalanta according to London World.

Though the defender hasn’t necessarily made a dent in the Spurs first team so far, making just 36 appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2019/20 season, per WhoScored, the 24-year-old appeared to be highly regarded at the club nevertheless.

Perhaps a move elsewhere may suit all parties and free up some salary space for the new manager to look for a replacement in the summer market.