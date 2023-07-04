Manchester United transfer target would love to join but will cost €60-70million

Manchester United reportedly have an interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, but his asking price could be an issue.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, the Denmark international himself would love the chance to join the Red Devils, but his club are holding out for a fee of around €60-70million.

Hojlund has shown himself to be an exciting young talent in Serie A and it would be exciting to see what kind of impact he could make in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man Utd were a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals last season, so there’s surely room for someone like Hojlund to come in up front and provide another source of goals.

Still, it’s clear this exciting 20-year-old talent won’t come cheap, so it will be interesting to see if United end up deciding to meet Atalanta’s demands, which seem a bit steep now, but which may well end up looking like a bargain in a year’s time if he carries on developing as he has.

“Rasmus Hojlund – the young forward remains on Manchester United’s list for sure, he’s been there since long time,” Romano wrote.

“Hojlund would love a move to Man United, but Atalanta keep asking for a fee of €60-70m, so now we wait for Man United’s next move to see if and when they bid. They also have other options in the list, it’s not only Hojlund of course.”