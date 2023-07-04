Huge Bayern star isn’t impressed by talk about Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Although it appears a long way from being a done deal, it is believed that Harry Kane is talking to Bayern Munich about a possible switch from the Premier League to the Bundesliga.

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman could leave the north Londoners this summer for a fee or walk out of White Hart Lane in 12 months time as a free man.

That is the tightrope that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is walking at present.

Does he accept that the club’s record scorer no longer wants to be at the club and, reluctantly, take the money, or will he again play hard ball and hold Kane to his contract?

It’s sure to be a fascinating chess match between chairman and star player over the next few weeks, and perhaps much will depend on how much Bayern will offer as a ‘take it or leave it,’ as to whether Levy will get around the negotiating table.

One current attacker at the Bavarian side clearly isn’t impressed by all the rumours.

“I’ve actually told myself that as long as something is not done, it’s not worth talking about.,” Thomas Muller said to BILD.

Could it be that the veteran German fears for his own spot in the Bayern first-team if Kane should arrive, or is he just fed up with the constant ‘will he, won’t he’ sign rumours that are, as yet, unsubstantiated.