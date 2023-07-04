Leicester player closing in on €15m exit deal as club director travels to London

According to recent reports, Juventus director Giovanni Manna is set to travel to London later this week to finalise the signing of Leicester City defender, Timothy Castagne.

Castagne, known for his versatility and defensive prowess, has been a standout performer for Leicester City since joining the club in 2020. His impressive displays have caught the attention of several top European clubs, and it appears that Juventus is now at the forefront of the race to secure his signature.

The potential acquisition of Castagne would bolster Juventus’ defence, providing them with a solid and reliable option at the back. With his ability to play as a full-back or wing-back, Castagne would offer tactical flexibility and much-needed depth to the Juventus squad.

Fans will eagerly await the outcome of Manna’s trip to London, hoping that the negotiations progress smoothly and result in the successful signing of the Belgian.