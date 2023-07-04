Liverpool make transfer decision over potential Khephren Thuram signing

Liverpool have withdrawn their interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

That’s according to transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who claims Jurgen Klopp will not pursue a deal to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Despite already signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds are expected to target a third midfielder as Klopp seeks to replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, who all left Anfield as free agents at the end of the season.

And although Thuram has remained a top target it is now unlikely the Premier League outfit will further their interest due to the midfielder’s exceptionally high asking price.

Consequently, attention appears to have turned to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is also wanted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

During four years at Nice, Thuram, who has two years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 138 games in all competitions.

