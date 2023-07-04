Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides boost for Liverpool in midfielder transfer pursuit

Liverpool look to have been given a boost in their transfer pursuit of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as Fabrizio Romano has stated he’s not aware of any approach being made by Bayern Munich.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has impressed in Ligue 1 and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a lot of interest in him this summer, but it seems Liverpool are not currently facing competition from Bayern for his signature, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Thuram looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs at the moment, with Jurgen Klopp’s midfield needing a complete revamp after some disappointing form last season saw them drop out of the top four.

The likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look past their best, while the club have also been hit by the departures of all three of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers this summer.

Even though LFC have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, there could also be room for someone like Thuram as well.

“On Khephren Thuram, he remains on Liverpool’s list even if Lavia is also on the list and considered as big option,” Romano said.

“Liverpool have appreciated Thuram for a long time but a lot will depend on Nice’s final price tag and also on salary requests from the player.

“I’m not aware of Bayern negotiations as of today, no talks have taken place, despite reports.”