Liverpool make strong transfer vow during fresh round of talks with Chelsea star’s camp

Liverpool have reportedly made their intentions clear to Levi Colwill during a fresh round of transfer talks with the Chelsea defender’s camp.

Colwill impressed hugely during a loan spell at Brighton last season, and his future remains up in the air, with Liverpool seemingly pushing to bring him to Anfield this summer.

According to journalist Felix Johnston in the tweet below, Liverpool have been in contact again with those close to Colwill to inform them they’re ready to do what it takes to try signing him, even if it takes a record fee to persuade Chelsea to do business for the England Under-21 international…

Understand despite being told Colwill is not for sale, Liverpool have spoken to Levi Colwill’s camp again, stating even at a record price they would be interested. He’s one reason they haven’t signed a CB. Liverpool also enquired to Chelsea directly. Chelsea reiterated he is… pic.twitter.com/10g16T5R6F — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) July 4, 2023

Chelsea surely won’t want to let a talent like Colwill move to one of their rivals, especially after seeing what happened to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne when they let them go as youngsters.

Colwill looks like he has tremendous potential and he could be absolutely perfect to strengthen Liverpool’s defence as they look for a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.