Liverpool make strong transfer vow during fresh round of talks with Chelsea star’s camp

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly made their intentions clear to Levi Colwill during a fresh round of transfer talks with the Chelsea defender’s camp.

Colwill impressed hugely during a loan spell at Brighton last season, and his future remains up in the air, with Liverpool seemingly pushing to bring him to Anfield this summer.

According to journalist Felix Johnston in the tweet below, Liverpool have been in contact again with those close to Colwill to inform them they’re ready to do what it takes to try signing him, even if it takes a record fee to persuade Chelsea to do business for the England Under-21 international…

More Stories / Latest News
(Image) Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech aims dig at Al Nassr on social media after transfer falls through
“Good level” – Journalist hails £13m midfielder that Crystal Palace want to sign
Arsenal in pole position for potential £50m transfer as star prefers them to Liverpool

Chelsea surely won’t want to let a talent like Colwill move to one of their rivals, especially after seeing what happened to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne when they let them go as youngsters.

Colwill looks like he has tremendous potential and he could be absolutely perfect to strengthen Liverpool’s defence as they look for a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

More Stories Levi Colwill

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Chelsea should not sell levi colwill at any price by the way there is no player who is big than club

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.