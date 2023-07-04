Liverpool star attracting transfer offers and will be “allowed” to leave if the deal is right

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly been attracting offers from other clubs and could be allowed to leave Anfield this summer if a suitable proposal comes in.

The veteran Spanish midfielder wasn’t quite at his best last season in what was generally a disappointing campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so it’s not surprising to see that there could be plenty of changes made to this squad this summer.

Thiago may find it harder to play regularly now that both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined the Reds, and Melissa Reddy has spoken below about the player’s future as things stand…

Reddy says Liverpool are exploring deals for the likes of Romeo Lavia, so there could be further changes in midfield that could even further complicate things for Thiago.

Additional information from The Athletic states that clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing an interest in the former Bayern Munich man.

The 32-year-old surely still has something to offer at the highest level, but one can also imagine him being tempted to accept a big pay day at a slightly lower level at this stage in his career.

