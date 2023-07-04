Man City star is top of Arsenal’s list once Declan Rice deal is complete

There appears to be no stopping Arsenal in this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta already targeting a Man City star once the deal for Declan Rice is finally signed and sealed.

The final details of the Rice transfer seem to be taking a little longer than expected to be agreed, and it would be a big surprise at this stage if it collapsed.

West Ham are likely to be waiting for the money to arrive in order for them to be able to action any transfers that they may have ‘on ice’ at the moment but ready to go.

Certainly, the east Londoners are going to have to replace their captain well ahead of pre-season for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

For the Gunners it’s all about strengthening their squad even further in order to reel in Man City and ensure that they don’t run away with the English top-flight title again.

One player who is out of favour with Pep Guardiola but who is believed to be top of Arsenal’s transfer list now according to Kicker is Joao Cancelo.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much the Cityzens will ask for a player who was sent on loan to Bayern Munich during last season, and if the fee proves too prohibitive, Arsenal do have other options.

Kicker also note that RB Leipzig’s 26-year-old, Benjamin Henrichs, and Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey are alternatives.