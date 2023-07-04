“Man United is his only option” – Former Tottenham star on Harry Kane’s next move

This summer is turning out to be a hugely important one for Tottenham star, Harry Kane, and the decision as to where he plays his football from the 2023/24 season onwards.

The Spurs talisman and record scorer may not be able to persuade chairman, Daniel Levy, to allow him to move on, though there is the small matter of multi-millions of pounds changing hands if the striker does leave over the course of the next few weeks.

Does Levy really want to be known as the person who kept hold of the England captain out of sheer bloodymindedness and a bizarre belief that he could convince him to stay, only to then see him walk away for nothing?

At this stage, all signs point towards Kane perhaps considering a move to the Bundesliga to sign for Bayern Munich, which would give him an incredible new footballing experience.

However, former Tottenham star and now BBC Sport pundit, Jermaine Jenas, believes that a move to Old Trafford is Kane’s only option at this stage.

“Harry has got himself into a situation where he’s almost caused himself his own problem, because of how important it is to him to be the Premier League’s top goal scorer,” he said on the Tea with Timbsy podcast.

“He’s come so far and he’s only about 50 odd goals away. If he moves and stays in the Prem, he can’t go to Arsenal, Chelsea would bite their hand off but Daniel Levy’s never gonna deal with Chelsea again after the whole Hazard and Willian situation which is why you don’t see that transaction happen anymore. Liverpool have got Nunez and City have got Haaland. So Manchester United is his only option.”

With Man United still not having sorted out what’s happening with their takeover, a move there would not appear to be something that can be considered at this stage.

In an ideal world, surely Kane would prefer to stay in the Premier League and chase down Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals, but that’s a long, long way from coming to fruition at this point.