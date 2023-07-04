Man United’s superb new-look XI with Mason Mount and two potential signings from Serie A

Manchester United are closing in on the transfer of Mason Mount, while other big names could also still be on their way to Old Trafford this summer.

Despite finishing third in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, it’s clear that changes are still required if the club is to improve and put together a stronger title challenge next term, while they’ll also need to raise standards in a few areas if they are to avoid humiliation in the Champions League again as they have done on numerous occasions when they’ve been in the competition in recent years.

As per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside this morning, Mount has had his medical with Man Utd and an announcement shouldn’t be too far away now, with Ten Hag landing an ideal midfielder for his system.

In our line up below, Mount should play an advanced role in a midfield three, pairing up with Bruno Fernandes to provide support for the front players, while Casemiro should fulfil that defensive midfield role as usual…

Meanwhile, Romano also detailed in his Daily Briefing that the Red Devils have an interest in both Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Neither deal is advanced at the moment, with Hojlund looking too expensive, while David de Gea’s situation also still needs to be clarified, according to Romano.

Still, if MUFC could pull off this double Serie A raid, it could give them the ideal new long-term number one they need, with Onana’s playing style likely to make him a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s philosophy.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is an exciting young talent who could lead the line for United for years to come, taking the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main goal-scorer.