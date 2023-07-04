(Photos) Mason Mount pictured in Cheshire holding what appears to be a red shirt

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been pictured in Cheshire this morning ahead of what should be the final steps towards completing his transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has had a fine career at Stamford Bridge, but he’d reached the final year of his contract and it now seems inevitable that he’s going to be announced as a Man Utd player imminently.

See below for images of Mount in Cheshire holding what also looks like a red shirt, though it’s hard to tell if it’s a United kit or just another of his own items of clothing…

Red Devils fans will no doubt be excited by this deal, with Erik ten Hag getting his hands on someone who looks like a perfect fit for his style of play.

Here’s a look at how Mount could fit in as part of United’s new-look XI next season.

