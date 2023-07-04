More good news for Barcelona as superstar Brazilian signs

Though it’s taken some while, FC Barcelona finally appear to be hauling themselves up off the canvas and moving forward again.

The Catalan outfit have struggled financially ever since the pandemic, and at one stage it was believed that the club were over a billion euros in debt.

With Xavi Hernandez at the helm, the first team have gone from strength to strength, winning last season’s La Liga title.

They still have a long, long way to go to claim their rightful place back amongst the elite of European football, but the baby steps they’re taking now will surely pay off in the long run.

On Tuesday, the club had some more good news for their fans, with reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeting that Barca had won the race to sign young Brazilian superstar, Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça. ????? #FCB Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts. ?? Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/yhH8gaBP5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

The 18-year-old Atletico Paranaense striker is believed to have been tracked by the La Liga outfit for some time, as he could prove to be an able back-up for Robert Lewandowski.

Having already made debut for the Brazilian national team, it’s clear that the youngster has something special, and with Real Madrid already having Rodrygo and Vinicius in situ and Endrick on the way, the Clasicos of the future are shaping up to be something very special indeed.