Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Israeli wonderkid Oscar Gloukh this summer.

The talented 19-year-old has been attracting interest from top European sides for some time, with the Guardian reporting that he’s now keen on a move to the Premier League after Barcelona tried to beat Red Bull Salzburg to his signature back in January.

The report states that Barca remain interested in Gloukh, while Arsenal and Man Utd could be among the main names in the frame to try bringing the teenager to England.

A skilful and intelligent attacking midfielder, Gloukh is currently impressing at the European Under-21 Championships, and it could yet earn him a big move.

Arsenal would undoubtedly be a tempting project for a top young player like this right now, though it remains to be seen if he’d see enough playing time there when he’d face competition from other attacking midfield players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, as well as new signing Kai Havertz.

United might have more of a need for him straight away after the lack of impact from recent signings Jadon Sancho and Antony.